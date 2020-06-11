June Show Horse Today

Our June issue of Show Horse Today is live. Featured on the cover is the stunning VS Code Blue who has finally found his way to new owner Kathy Tobin who has loved him for over a decade.

We look at the return to showing and how the shows must go on. While there are some changes to the shows it is great to be back in the pen. Some major changes that have been caused by the pandemic just may breath new life into this industry.

Robyn talks candidly about her struggles with the darkness that this pandemic has caused and how she found her way back to the light in this month’s From the Back of my Horse.

We spot Chocolatey as the newest Super Sire for 2021 and spend some time getting to know his new owners, who have big plans for the barrier breaking ApHC sire.

Our grooming pro, Julie shares what is in her tack stall and Wendy, our fashion pro looks at the small details that make the difference!

All this and so much more in the June issue of Show Horse Today!