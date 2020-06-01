VS GoodRide wins the Great American Stallion Incentive Western Riding

When Kristen Galyean created the Great American Stallion Incentive, her hope was to create excitement in the industry and to give back to those that have invested in its future.

Charlie Cole accepts the $10K check for

VS GoodRide’s owners The Gower Family

from Kristen Galyean

For a horse to be eligible for the Great American Stallion Incentive, the owner must have a paid-in-full 2020 breeding to either enrolled stallion – VS Code Red or VS Flatline. Eligible horses must be nominated for the SOQHA 3 & Over Novice Western Pleasure or the Redbud Spectacular 4-5 Year Old Open Western Riding Futurity. For owners of horses that do not have a 2020 breeding, horses sired by either stallion may be entered into the incentive with a $3,500 entry fee to nominate the horse.

“It was designed to pay out a huge purse to reward owners, trainers and breeders for raising these talented horses” explained Galyean.

VS Code Red

While the original plan was to payout at the Madness first in 2020 for the Novice 3 & Over Pleasure slot class, COVID 19 changed those plans. Today, the Redbud Spectacular became the first event to award the prize money for Great American Stallion Incentive.

It was always the plan to host the Great American Stallion Incentive Western Riding class to be held within the Redbud 4-5 Year Old Open $5,000 Added Western Riding Futurity. The $10,000 award to be paid to the highest placing eligible horse sired by VS Code Red or VS Flatline in the class. It came down to two great horses in the ring at the Redbud. In what could be described as a dream scenario, Snap It Send It by VS Code Red owned by Kent Ray Taylor and ridden by Blake Weis went head to head in the finals against VS GoodRide by VS Flatline owned by The Gower Family and shown by Charlie Cole. Both horse and rider teams laid down exceptional patterns challenging the judges to choose a champion.

In the end, the championship title and the check for $10,000 was awarded to VS GoodRide and Charlie Cole after a flawless pattern by the stallion.

VS Flatline

Both VS Code Red and VS Flatline have been champions in the show arena and have become Word Champion sires. They continue the legacy of the great Vital Signs Are Good and with the Great American Stallion Incentive Galyean leads the way in innovation for breeders.

To learn more about the Great American Stallion Incentive or the stallions involved visit www.vsthebeatgoeson.com, www.vscodered.com, www.vsflatline.com.

Watch the incredible final runs from the Redbud, courtesy of Kristen Galyean.