Congress Super Sale Closes Today

COLUMBUS, OH – “Bidding closes today for the 54th Annual Congress Super Sale, which the Ohio Quarter Horse Association presented as an Internet Auction in 2020,” states Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Over 100 outstanding horses are offered in the three sessions. Two sessions feature outstanding yearling prospects for the popular Yearling Sale Stakes classes for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. The Super Session includes top broodmares, proven horses for Western and English events, and other prospects.”

Bidding will close on Saturday, October 17, beginning at Noon Eastern time.

To view, the INTERNET Auction Catalog, register, and bid go to: ­https://internethorseauctions.com/auction-ptb.php?aucid=396

Shoppers can order or download a Printed Catalog from the Professional Horse Services website.

Yearlings that go through the CONGRESS SUPER SALE Yearling Sale Stakes Sessions, and are nominated at the time of the auction, are eligible to compete in the 2021 Congress Sale Stakes Classes.

Yearlings sold and nominated from the 2019 CONGRESS SUPER SALE will compete for a combined purse of $116,000 in the 2021 Congress Sale Stakes Classes as three-year-olds.

Markel Insurance Company, the Official Insurance Company for the Congress Super Sale, is offering 24 Hour “Fall of the Hammer” mortality Insurance coverage. Mortality insurance coverage will cease 24-hours after the end of the sale. Please note, Markel must hear from buyers before the coverage expires or prior to the horse shipping. Horses already in transit are not insurable until the final destination is reached. You can contact Markel directly at 800-446-7925or connect with a Markel horse insurance specialist

https://www.markelinsurance.com/congress-sale

Professional Horse Services, LLC, is pleased to again provide OQHA with management services for the Congress Super Sale. With the disappointment of having to cancel the 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress, we are thrilled to offer high-quality horses through the Congress Super Sale as an Internet auction.

To obtain more information about bidding on or buying horses in the Congress Super Sale, contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also find information at https://prohorseservices.com/