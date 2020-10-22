Charlie Hilfiger Passes Leaving Double the Legacy

Sadly another legend has left for greener pastures, but the legacy and impact of the great APHA/AQHA stallion Charlie Hilfiger will be felt in this industry for decades to come.

Sir Charles, was a superstar in the show arena and a legend as a sire and broodmare sire. In 1997 he was the 3YO Derby APHA World Champion and the APHA World Champion in Jr Western Pleasure. He earned his Superior in pleasure with both the APHA and AQHA.

As a sire, Charles steadily was seen on the APHA, NSBA and AQHA leading sires list. He has sired countless APHA World and Reserve World Champions, NSBA World Champions and Congress Champions.

A few of his notable champions include:

Go Figer – This 2007 mare earned $53,375 in her career that included a Congress championship, Tom Powers Championships, NSBA World Championship and NSBA high point awards. She dominated in the yearling longe line before a very successful western pleasure career. Not to be outdone by her show career this great mare has become a leading producer, sitting on the NSBA leading dam list. Her 2017 filly How Do U Figer was the 2018 Congress High Seller at $130k as a yearling.

Shez Eye Candy earned over $53k as well. She was a multiple APHA World Champion in the pleasure, western riding and trail as well as a world champion all around horse.

Hil Have A Taco earned 545 AQHA points. In 2018 he was the Congress Champion in the 4/5 Trail, the Level 1 Jr. Trail and the Amateur Trail. in 2019 he became an NSBA World Champion as well

Figer On Fancy has earned 942.5 AQHA points and crossed over competing AQHA and APHA at the highest levels. A multiple APHA World Champion in both Pleasure and HUS as well as Congress and AQHA World Show top 5 earner in the all around events.

Charlie Hilfiger was owned by Bauer and Gooding Show Horses who purchased the stallion in 2012 from owner Donnie Barnes. Part of the deal in his purchase was that he would remain standing at BSB where he had always stood.

“Charlie Hilfiger lived a very good, long life. We are very thankful to have been a part of this horse and to of gotten the chance to ride many of his great babies” Shared the partners on this great stallion.

There is no doubt that Charlie Hilfiger changed the industry with his duel registered champions and for the Gooding’s two of his offspring come to mind right away when asked how he impacted their careers “Charlie McDreamy and Figure On Fancy. Both of whom were full double registered horses. Those two horses really allowed us to step over into showing Quarter Horses. I give both of them a lot of credit.”

On a personal level, this stallion was very loved by those who owned him, handled him and bred to him. “Anyone who was around ‘Charles’ as he was affectionately known, knows how much he stamped his babies. All of them had what we called his backwards ears and his quite high pitched (annoying to be exact) whinny along with just his great mind and personality. We are so grateful to have gotten to own this incredible stallion.”

“His successful breeding career is totally owed to the girls at BSB (Kim, Shelley and Hedy). We thank them for everything they did for this horse’s breeding career and presenting us with the opportunity to own him. He was a very special horse.”

The girls from BSB shared that gratitude with his owners for the opportunity to have Charlie Hilfiger in their care. “Thank you for allowing Charles to be with us…he was born here and lived 19 of his 26 years with us. We will forever miss his most obnoxious screams at feeding time (like we may have forgot to feed him) I’m pretty sure anyone who had one of his kids knows this sound.. it seemed to be a very strong trait he passed on! Love ya Charles, we loved him like he was our own.”

“Goodbyes are never easy but this one seemed even more difficult.”

With the great horses it doesn’t matter how long we have them, it is never enough time. Goodbye Charles, and thank you for your contributions to both the APHA and AQHA industries.



Our condolences to everyone at Bauer and Gooding Show Horses and BSB for the loss of one of the all time greats.