Oh Snap…. Snap It Send It Named NSBA Horse of the Year.

AQHA mare Snap It Send It, owned by Kent Ray Taylor of Mesa, Arizona, has been named the National Snaffle Bit Association’s 2020 Horse of the Year.

The talented 2016 gray mare known as Bailee is by AQHA stallion VS Code Red and out of the two-time AQHA Superhorse Snap Krackle Pop. She was bred by Twylla Brown and raised at Twin Acres Ranch with Blake and Kendra Weis.



Kent Ray purchased Bailee in March of 2019, and combined forces with Aaron Moses and Blake Weis to further the mare’s success, earning numerous titles in Green, Novice Horse, Open and Non-Pro Western Pleasure. Blake also showed Bailee to win the Three Year Old Versatility Challenge at the AQHA World Show in 2019.



As a four year old in 2020, Bailee and Blake further developed the mare’s All Around skills, and they won multiple Open All Around Horse awards showing in Performance Halter Mares, Trail, Western Riding and Western Pleasure. Kent also successfully showed Bailee in Western Pleasure Maturity events.



Even with a limited show schedule due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bailee earned nearly $15,000 in NSBA earnings throughout the year, including winning the Four and Five Year Old Open Trail at the Arizona Fall Championship Show and a reserve championship in the Breeders Championship Futurity Four to Six Year Old Trail at the NSBA World Championship Show. Blake and Bailee capped off their 2020 show season by earning an AQHA championship in Level 1 Western Riding at the 2020 AQHA World Championship Show. Bailee has earned $57,356.80 in NSBA lifetime earnings.



The Horse of the Year award is calculated on a basis of participation, show record and points earned throughout the show year.



Snap It Send It will be honored during the NSBA Honors banquet which will take place during the 2021 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity at the Built Ford Tough Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in August.



