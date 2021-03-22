Entries Still Accepted for the April Internet Auctions

“Entries are being accepted for the April INTERNET Auctions. Bidding will close on April 6th and 8th,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The Horse Market Has Remained HOT through the early 2021 auctions. With the bad Winter Weather is behind us buyers really want horses to Show, Ride or Breed this Spring. These Internet auctions offer a Great format to market Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints from the seller’s home, farm or ranch.”

ENTRIES STILL BEING ACCEPTED. Find entry information and more on How the Auctions Work, sellers and buyers can go to: https://prohorseservices.com/

The Internet Auction Catalog will be available soon.

April INTERNET Auction – Day One – will close on Tuesday, April. 6th. This auction features sessions for Reining, Ranch and Cow Horses, Trail riding horses and Barrel Horses. A featured entry in Day 1 is WEST COAST CRUISE, a 2009 AQHA gelding by West Coast Whiz, that has earned an AQHA ROM with nearly 50 AQHA points in Ranch Riding, Reining, and Ranch Trail and is an NRHA money earner.

WEST COAST CRUISE

The April INTERNET Auction – Day Two – will close on Thursday April 8th and offers sessions for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around and Halter. An early entry in the Day 2 session is Lot – About To Flatline, a 2015 red roan gelding by VS Flatline, that is a Point Earner in Horsemanship, Equitation and Showmanship.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 2,896 horses for more than $12,536,675.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the April INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/