Still the One – 2021 Congress Schedule Released
2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress Horse Show Schedule Released
COLUMBUS, OH – The All American Quarter Horse Congress is an unmatched destination for equestrians from across the globe. The Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) has created a legacy by maintaining the largest single-breed horse show in the world, the All American Quarter Horse Congress. The 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress schedule is released for September 28 – October 24 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Visit http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com/horse-show-schedule to view or download a complete schedule.
New Classes for 2021
- Open Ranch Rail Stakes Presented by Headley Quarter Horses
- Non Pro Ranch Rail Stakes Presented by Headley Quarter Horses
- Amateur Select Ranch Riding Presented by John Deere
- Congress Open Ranch Rail
- Congress Amateur Ranch Rail
- Congress Youth Ranch Rail
- Level 1 Amateur Select Ranch Riding
- Youth Ranch Riding 13 & Under
- Youth Ranch Riding 14 – 18
- Level 1 Junior Ranch Riding
- Level 1 Senior Ranch Riding
- Open Ranch Trail
- Amateur Ranch Trail
- Youth Ranch Trail
- NRHA Open Reining Level 1 Futurity (Added Level 1 to NRHA Open Reining Futurity) Presented by Friends of Congress Reining
- NRHA Non Pro Reining Level 1 Stakes (Added Level 1 to NRHA Non Pro Reining Stakes) Presented by Friends of Congress Reining
- Congress Open Steer Wrestling – IPRA
- Congress Open Team Roping Classic IPRA Presented by Cinch
- Ladies Breakaway Roping IPRA Presented by Cinch
- Level 1 Junior Western Riding
- Level 1 Senior Western Riding
- Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle
- Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Open Western Pleasure
- Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure
- 3 Year Old & Over $2,500 Novice Horse Open Trail Stakes Presented by The Janis Family
- Pee Wee Barrel Racing 8 & Under
- Weanling Halter – All Divisions
- 3D/4D Open Barrel Racing Side Pot
- 3D/4D Amateur Barrel Racing Side Pot
- 3D/4D Youth Barrel Racing Side Pot
- 3D/4D Open Pole Bending Side Pot
- 3D/4D Amateur Pole Bending Side Pot
- 3D/4D Youth Pole Bending Side Pot
Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information):
- 3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity NSBA
- 3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity – Limited NSBA
New for 2021
- Entry Deadline Moves to August 20th
- YEDA – October 6th
- IEA – October 7th
Dates to Remember
Friday, October 1st Trade Show Opens
Saturday, October 2nd NRHA Open Reining Futurity Finals (Level 4 & 3)
Presented by: Friends of Congress Reining
Sunday, October 3rd Congress Cutting Champions Challenge Presented by: Cinch
Friday, October 8th PBR
Heroes On Horses Title Sponsor: Angela Wade
Supporting Sponsors: Tribute Equine Nutrition and The Janis Family
Saturday, October 9th Freestyle Reining Presented by: dac
Congress Queen Crowning during Intermission
Wednesday, October 13th Intercollegiate & Junior Judging Tournament
Saturday, October 16th Congress Super Sale
Sunday, October 17th NYATT
Saturday, October 23rd Congress 2 Year Old MastersPresented by: The Equine Chronicle
Sunday, October 24th Cowboy Mounted Shooting
About the All American Quarter Horse Congress
The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2019. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million to the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Danielle Stephenson, Ohio Quarter Horse Association, dstephenson@oqha.com, 614-505-7200