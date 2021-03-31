Still the One – 2021 Congress Schedule Released

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress Horse Show Schedule Released

COLUMBUS, OH – The All American Quarter Horse Congress is an unmatched destination for equestrians from across the globe. The Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) has created a legacy by maintaining the largest single-breed horse show in the world, the All American Quarter Horse Congress. The 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress schedule is released for September 28 – October 24 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Visit http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com/horse-show-schedule to view or download a complete schedule.

New Classes for 2021

  • Open Ranch Rail Stakes Presented by Headley Quarter Horses
  • Non Pro Ranch Rail Stakes Presented by Headley Quarter Horses
  • Amateur Select Ranch Riding Presented by John Deere
  • Congress Open Ranch Rail
  • Congress Amateur Ranch Rail
  • Congress Youth Ranch Rail
  • Level 1 Amateur Select Ranch Riding
  • Youth Ranch Riding 13 & Under
  • Youth Ranch Riding 14 – 18
  • Level 1 Junior Ranch Riding
  • Level 1 Senior Ranch Riding
  • Open Ranch Trail
  • Amateur Ranch Trail
  • Youth Ranch Trail
  • NRHA Open Reining Level 1 Futurity (Added Level 1 to NRHA Open Reining Futurity) Presented by Friends of Congress Reining
  • NRHA Non Pro Reining Level 1 Stakes (Added Level 1 to NRHA Non Pro Reining Stakes) Presented by Friends of Congress Reining
  • Congress Open Steer Wrestling – IPRA
  • Congress Open Team Roping Classic IPRA Presented by Cinch
  • Ladies Breakaway Roping IPRA Presented by Cinch
  • Level 1 Junior Western Riding
  • Level 1 Senior Western Riding
  • Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle
  • Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Open Western Pleasure
  • Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure
  • 3 Year Old & Over $2,500 Novice Horse Open Trail Stakes Presented by The Janis Family
  • Pee Wee Barrel Racing 8 & Under
  • Weanling Halter – All Divisions
  • 3D/4D Open Barrel Racing Side Pot
  • 3D/4D Amateur Barrel Racing Side Pot
  • 3D/4D Youth Barrel Racing Side Pot
  • 3D/4D Open Pole Bending Side Pot
  • 3D/4D Amateur Pole Bending Side Pot
  • 3D/4D Youth Pole Bending Side Pot

Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information):

  • 3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity NSBA
  • 3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity – Limited NSBA

New for 2021

  • Entry Deadline Moves to August 20th
  •  YEDA – October 6th
  • IEA – October 7th 

Dates to Remember

Friday, October 1st                                Trade Show Opens

Saturday, October 2nd                     NRHA Open Reining Futurity Finals (Level 4 & 3)

Presented by: Friends of Congress Reining

Sunday, October 3rd                        Congress Cutting Champions Challenge Presented by: Cinch

Friday, October 8th                           PBR

                                                         Heroes On Horses Title Sponsor: Angela Wade
                                                        Supporting Sponsors: Tribute Equine Nutrition and The Janis Family

Saturday, October 9th                     Freestyle Reining Presented by: dac

                                                        Congress Queen Crowning during Intermission

Wednesday, October 13th             Intercollegiate & Junior Judging Tournament

Saturday, October 16th                 Congress Super Sale

Sunday, October 17th                            NYATT

Saturday, October 23rd                   Congress 2 Year Old MastersPresented by: The Equine Chronicle

Sunday, October 24th                                  Cowboy Mounted Shooting

About the All American Quarter Horse Congress
The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2019. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million to the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Danielle Stephenson, Ohio Quarter Horse Association, dstephenson@oqha.com, 614-505-7200

