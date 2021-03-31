Still the One – 2021 Congress Schedule Released

2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress Horse Show Schedule Released

COLUMBUS, OH – The All American Quarter Horse Congress is an unmatched destination for equestrians from across the globe. The Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) has created a legacy by maintaining the largest single-breed horse show in the world, the All American Quarter Horse Congress. The 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress schedule is released for September 28 – October 24 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Visit http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com/horse-show-schedule to view or download a complete schedule.

N ew Classes for 2021

Open Ranch Rail Stakes Presented by Headley Quarter Horses

Non Pro Ranch Rail Stakes Presented by Headley Quarter Horses

Amateur Select Ranch Riding Presented by John Deere

Congress Open Ranch Rail

Congress Amateur Ranch Rail

Congress Youth Ranch Rail

Level 1 Amateur Select Ranch Riding

Youth Ranch Riding 13 & Under

Youth Ranch Riding 14 – 18

Level 1 Junior Ranch Riding

Level 1 Senior Ranch Riding

Open Ranch Trail

Amateur Ranch Trail

Youth Ranch Trail

NRHA Open Reining Level 1 Futurity (Added Level 1 to NRHA Open Reining Futurity) Presented by Friends of Congress Reining

NRHA Non Pro Reining Level 1 Stakes (Added Level 1 to NRHA Non Pro Reining Stakes) Presented by Friends of Congress Reining

Congress Open Steer Wrestling – IPRA

Congress Open Team Roping Classic IPRA Presented by Cinch

Ladies Breakaway Roping IPRA Presented by Cinch

Level 1 Junior Western Riding

Level 1 Senior Western Riding

Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle

Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Open Western Pleasure

Congress Super Sale 3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure

3 Year Old & Over $2,500 Novice Horse Open Trail Stakes Presented by The Janis Family

Pee Wee Barrel Racing 8 & Under

Weanling Halter – All Divisions

3D/4D Open Barrel Racing Side Pot

3D/4D Amateur Barrel Racing Side Pot

3D/4D Youth Barrel Racing Side Pot

3D/4D Open Pole Bending Side Pot

3D/4D Amateur Pole Bending Side Pot

3D/4D Youth Pole Bending Side Pot

Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information):

3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity NSBA

3 Year Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity – Limited NSBA

New for 2021

Entry Deadline Moves to August 20th

YEDA – October 6th

IEA – October 7th

Dates to Remember

Friday, October 1st Trade Show Opens

Saturday, October 2nd NRHA Open Reining Futurity Finals (Level 4 & 3)

Presented by: Friends of Congress Reining

Sunday, October 3rd Congress Cutting Champions Challenge Presented by: Cinch

Friday, October 8th PBR

Heroes On Horses Title Sponsor: Angela Wade

Supporting Sponsors: Tribute Equine Nutrition and The Janis Family

Saturday, October 9th Freestyle Reining Presented by: dac

Congress Queen Crowning during Intermission

Wednesday, October 13th Intercollegiate & Junior Judging Tournament

Saturday, October 16th Congress Super Sale

Sunday, October 17th NYATT

Saturday, October 23rd Congress 2 Year Old MastersPresented by: The Equine Chronicle

Sunday, October 24th Cowboy Mounted Shooting

About the All American Quarter Horse Congress

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2019. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million to the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.

