Willy Be Invited Passes

We are sad to share the news from Leeman Farm that their great sire Willy Be Invited has passed away at the age of 23. Born in 1998, Willy was sired by the legendary Invitation Only and out of Rosys Story who was the AQHA World Champion in the 2YO Open Western Pleasure.

Willy was bred by the Leeman’s and lived his entire life with them. He was the 2001 Congress Champion in the 3YO Non-Pro Western Pleasure and earned his Superior in Pleasure along with World Show Top 5 placing and 208.5 performed points. In 2002 he showed his versatility with Congress Top 5 placing in both the HUS and the Pleasure. As a show horse he earned over $40K in lifetime earnings.

Willy Be Invited was truly breathtaking. His shiny black coat and baby doll head made him a favorite for mare owners.

As a sire Willy leaves a legacy of great show horses and breeding stock. He sired 504 AQHA foals who to date have earned over $494,000, 23,637 AQHA points, 278 ROMs, 68 Superiors, 26 AQHA Championships and 3 World and 4 Reserve World Championships.

Notably, Willy Be Invited is the sire of Multiple World and Congress Champions Willy On The Green, multiple NSBA World Champion and Congress Champion Willy Showin Off and multiple World Champion CowboysAintEasyToLuv . The list of champions sired by Willy is simply to vast to include, it there is no doubt he was a sire of champions.

Willy’s foals excelled in both the pleasure and HUS arenas and have become treasure all around horses with their versatility.

“Willy was a gentle giant that was a pure individual to be around with a heart of gold. We will always remember the journey we have had with him during his lifespan- from the very start of breeding and raising him, throughout his show career, and finally with his success as a breeding stallion.” Shared the Leeman’s on this sad loss.

“You hold a very special place in our hearts Willy, and not a day will go by that we don’t think of you when we walk into the barn.”

All of us at Show Horse Today share our condolences on Willy’s passing. It has been a joy to help promote him over the years and we are thankful to have been a small part of his story. Rest easy Willy. Heaven became a little more beautiful when you entered those lush pastures.