Ride the Pattern Clinicians Announced

Courtesy AQHA

AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up to provide free Ride the Pattern clinics, presented by Nutrena, at the 2021 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show. The Nutrena Ride the Pattern Clinics will also air on AQHA’s Facebook page.



AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena will sponsor these clinics at the Built Ford Tough AQHYA; AQHA Select, sponsored by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and AQHA Farnam world championship shows. Be sure to stop by and watch these free clinics! Not at the show? The Ride the Pattern Clinics will be shared via Facebook Live on the AQHA Facebook page.

AQHA Professional Horsemen donate their time to demonstrate the pattern and answer questions during the Ride the Patterns. To show your support for the Professional Horsemen, donations can be made to the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund. Make a donation here . The AQHA Professional Horsemen truly appreciate your generosity and hope you enjoy watching the free Ride the Pattern clinics at this year’s Ford Youth World. Thanks to Nutrena, your donations will be matched dollar for dollar in support of the crisis fund.

*Donations to the Crisis Fund will be applied to the endowed portion of this fund.

Tentative Nutrena Ride the Pattern Clinic Schedule

Showmanship



AQHA Professional Horseman Kyle Dougherty

Wednesday, July 28, Est. 5 p.m.

Jim Norick Arena



Hunt Seat Equitation

AQHA Professional Horsewoman Amanda Gately

Thursday, July 29, Est. 8:30 p.m.

Jim Norick



Equitation Over Fences

AQHA Professional Horsewoman Lainie DeBoer

Thursday, July 29, Est. 7 p.m.

Barn 8



Working Hunter Under Saddle

AQHA Professional Horsewoman Lainie DeBoer

Thursday, July 29, following RTP Equitation Over Fences Clinic

Barn 8



Ranch Riding

AQHA Professional Horseman Shane Brown

Friday, July 30, Est. 5 p.m.

Jim Norick Arena



Ranch Trail

AQHA Professional Horsewoman Michelle Tidwell

Saturday, July 31, Est. 7:30 p.m.

Performance Arena



Trail

AQHA Professional Horseman Andrew Augsburger

Sunday, August 1, Est. 6:30 p.m.

Outside Covered Arena



Reining

AQHA Professional Horseman Bud Lyon

Sunday, August 1, Est. 7:30 p.m.

Jim Norick Arena



Horsemanship

AQHA Professional Horseman Brad Ost

Monday, August 2, Est. 7 p.m.

Jim Norick



Boxing and Working Cow Horse

AQHA Professional Horseman Todd Crawford

Wednesday, August 4, Beginning at 8 a.m. and running all day

Barn 6 Covered Arena

(Practice cattle sponsored by Monica and Margaret Duflock)

Level 1 Trail

AQHA Professional Horseman TBD

Thursday, August 5, Est. 7 p.m.

Outside Covered Arena

Times, dates, locations and clinicians are tentative and could be modified by show management at the event.

For more information on the 2021 Ford Youth World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.