Ride the Pattern Clinicians Announced
Courtesy AQHA
AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up to provide free Ride the Pattern clinics, presented by Nutrena, at the 2021 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show. The Nutrena Ride the Pattern Clinics will also air on AQHA’s Facebook page.
AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena will sponsor these clinics at the Built Ford Tough AQHYA; AQHA Select, sponsored by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and AQHA Farnam world championship shows. Be sure to stop by and watch these free clinics! Not at the show? The Ride the Pattern Clinics will be shared via Facebook Live on the AQHA Facebook page.
AQHA Professional Horsemen donate their time to demonstrate the pattern and answer questions during the Ride the Patterns. To show your support for the Professional Horsemen, donations can be made to the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund. Make a donation here. The AQHA Professional Horsemen truly appreciate your generosity and hope you enjoy watching the free Ride the Pattern clinics at this year’s Ford Youth World. Thanks to Nutrena, your donations will be matched dollar for dollar in support of the crisis fund.
*Donations to the Crisis Fund will be applied to the endowed portion of this fund.
Tentative Nutrena Ride the Pattern Clinic Schedule
Showmanship
AQHA Professional Horseman Kyle Dougherty
Wednesday, July 28, Est. 5 p.m.
Jim Norick Arena
Hunt Seat Equitation
AQHA Professional Horsewoman Amanda Gately
Thursday, July 29, Est. 8:30 p.m.
Jim Norick
Equitation Over Fences
AQHA Professional Horsewoman Lainie DeBoer
Thursday, July 29, Est. 7 p.m.
Barn 8
Working Hunter Under Saddle
AQHA Professional Horsewoman Lainie DeBoer
Thursday, July 29, following RTP Equitation Over Fences Clinic
Barn 8
Ranch Riding
AQHA Professional Horseman Shane Brown
Friday, July 30, Est. 5 p.m.
Jim Norick Arena
Ranch Trail
AQHA Professional Horsewoman Michelle Tidwell
Saturday, July 31, Est. 7:30 p.m.
Performance Arena
Trail
AQHA Professional Horseman Andrew Augsburger
Sunday, August 1, Est. 6:30 p.m.
Outside Covered Arena
Reining
AQHA Professional Horseman Bud Lyon
Sunday, August 1, Est. 7:30 p.m.
Jim Norick Arena
Horsemanship
AQHA Professional Horseman Brad Ost
Monday, August 2, Est. 7 p.m.
Jim Norick
Boxing and Working Cow Horse
AQHA Professional Horseman Todd Crawford
Wednesday, August 4, Beginning at 8 a.m. and running all day
Barn 6 Covered Arena
(Practice cattle sponsored by Monica and Margaret Duflock)
Level 1 Trail
AQHA Professional Horseman TBD
Thursday, August 5, Est. 7 p.m.
Outside Covered Arena
Times, dates, locations and clinicians are tentative and could be modified by show management at the event.
For more information on the 2021 Ford Youth World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.
AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/news.