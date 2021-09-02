California Championship Show Kicks Off with Awesome Numbers!

The California Championship show kicked off this week in Santa Barbara. Stalls are sold out for this incredible show featuring $2 entry fees for all youth and amateurs and twelve gorgeous Sterling Saddles for high point prizes in the Trail, Ranch Riding, Western Riding, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Pleasure, Reining, Speed Events, Amateur Pattern Horse, Select Amateur Pattern Horse,m Novice Amateur (Level 1) Pattern Horse,m Youth Pattern Horse and Novice Youth (Level 1) Pattern Horse.



We are happy to have both Dana Hokana Performance Horses and Megan Thorne of Mega Equine Marketing shooting Candids for us throughout the show.



Below are some of Dana’s pictures from the first few days. Her team had a great start to the show with Karissa Kean and Huntin A Sweet Dream winning a deep level 1 Amateur horsemanship class and Julia Anderson returned to the show ring with a win in the level 1 walk/jog on Good Gas Monkey as well as making the cut out of 41 riders in the level 1 horsemanship. her son Levi took three firsts in the level 1 youth walk/jog pleasure a well. Abby Hokana earned a win on the level 1 youth walk/jog pleasure on her horse Titos and Tonic and Kelly Hodges had some great rides in the Ranch Riding on Imagine My Dimension.

Rounding out a great first day Dana Hokana debuted with Hot Ex Boyfriend for owner Marlene Sheely to earn his first pleasure point in the extremely deep pen of 20 level one open pleasure horses. This marks Dana’s return to the show pen after suffering a badly broken wrist earlier this spring. She is still sporting a brace but is happy to be back on her horses.



Stay tuned for Megan’s beautiful images for around the barns to come after she finishes showing!





