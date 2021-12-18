December Holiday Greetings 2021 Show Horse Today is Live!

We are thrilled to present our December Holiday Greetings issue of Show Horse Today.

On the cover we feature the industry changing science and innovation from Equilume. Based on the incredible research of founder Dr. Barbara Anne Murphy, Equilume has changed the game for both breeding and performance horses. With masks and stable lights, Equilume has a solution for every horse owner. We dive in to the science behind the blue light technology and what it can offer your horses in increased performance and reproduction.

This is our annual Holiday Greetings Issue and it is filled with warm wishes. We have a fun take on a Christmas Classic in our We Wish You a Mare-Y Christmas and we have great tips on winterizing your horse. Don’t miss the amazing gift suggestions for everyone on your list.

Dana Hokana has a some awesome suggestions on how to ride mindfully and Lynn Palm shares tips on working at liberty. We even share exciting news about the 2022 ARHA World Show in Roan Horse Today



All this and SO MUCH MORE!