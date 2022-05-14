Congratulations to 2021 AQHA Leading Sires

AQHA has announced their leading sires by discipline for 2021 by earnings and we are excited to see some familiar faces lead the way.

WESTERN PLEASURE

Machine Made Leading earner: KM Slot Machine, 2018 sorrel gelding out of KM Weknowsheshot by RL Best Of Sudden, $65,051 The Lopin Machine RL Best Of Sudden Its A Southern Thing No Doubt Im Lazy Only In The Moonlite Lazy Loper VS Flatline Batt Man VS Code Red

HUNTER UNDER SADDLE

Allocate Your Assets – Leading earner: Al Be Your Prince, 2017 gelding out of HSH Princess Grace by Skys Blue Boy, $20,079 Good Better Best Hubba Hubba Huntin Its A Southern Thing Machine Made Give Me The Goods Too Sleepy To Zip Extremely Hot Chips VS Code Red Good I Will Be

It is exciting to see versatility in these sires as numerous stallions made both lists.

AQHA released complete details HERE including the leading earner for each stallion.