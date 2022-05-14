Congratulations to 2021 AQHA Leading Sires
AQHA has announced their leading sires by discipline for 2021 by earnings and we are excited to see some familiar faces lead the way.
WESTERN PLEASURE
- Machine Made Leading earner: KM Slot Machine, 2018 sorrel gelding out of KM Weknowsheshot by RL Best Of Sudden, $65,051
- The Lopin Machine
- RL Best Of Sudden
- Its A Southern Thing
- No Doubt Im Lazy
- Only In The Moonlite
- Lazy Loper
- VS Flatline
- Batt Man
- VS Code Red
HUNTER UNDER SADDLE
- Allocate Your Assets – Leading earner: Al Be Your Prince, 2017 gelding out of HSH Princess Grace by Skys Blue Boy, $20,079
- Good Better Best
- Hubba Hubba Huntin
- Its A Southern Thing
- Machine Made
- Give Me The Goods
- Too Sleepy To Zip
- Extremely Hot Chips
- VS Code Red
- Good I Will Be
It is exciting to see versatility in these sires as numerous stallions made both lists.
AQHA released complete details HERE including the leading earner for each stallion.