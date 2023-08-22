Over $40K in prizes being awarded at the Midwest Cash Incentive Challenge

The Midwest Cash Incentive Challenge is returning to Lincoln, NE on September 1-3, offering huge incentives and incredible prizes for horses bred, owned, and exhibited in Midwest states. Show Horse Today is proud to be a sponsor of this great program.

Co-Hosted by the Iowa Pinto Horse Association, Nebraska Paint Horse Club, and Nebraska Quarter Horse Association, MCIC provides cash payouts and prizes in nine classes:

🔹 Yearling In Hand Trail

🔹 Yearling Longe Line

🔹 2 Year Old Longe Line

🔹 2 Year Old Walk Trot

🔹 3 & 4 Year Old Western Pleasure

🔹 5 & Over Western Pleasure

🔹 3 & 4 Year Old Hunter Under Saddle

🔹 Open Trail

🔹 Open Ranch Rail Pleasure

Each class will award cash payouts through 6th place, along with additional payouts and awards to the highest placing non-pro exhibitor. Thanks to the generous donations by MCIC sponsors, many other exciting prizes and gift certificates will be up for grabs as well, including:

🔹 9 Premium Ad Placements for Show Horse Today’s award winning magazine

🔹 1/2 Gallons of GutX from 100X

🔹 Custom Straw Hat from Barbara’s Custom Hats

🔹 Jewelry from Kelly Herd

🔹 Jeans from Haala Jeans

🔹 Customized Cooler Tote Bags from Easy Equine Essentials

🔹 $500 Gift Certificates for Kevin Garcia Originals & Blond Apparel

🔹 Ad Designs from Norfleet Marketing & Photography, Designs by Raigen, Cyndy Thorn, & Kathy Speck

🔹 Show Pads from Backroad Trading Company & Color Me Good Designs

🔹 Product from Purina, Mrs Pastures Cookies, Ice Horse, SantaCruz, Farnam, & World Champion Grooming Products

🔹 Gift Certificates from Barn Boards by Melissa, InStride Edition, GoHorseShow, Jeff Kirkbride Photography, SmartPak, Chicks, Dover, StateLine Tack, & More

MCIC classes will be held during the Combining Colors show, alongside a full slate of APHA and PtHA classes under 4 judges. Conveniently, the Nebraska Quarter Horse Association will also be hosting their Labor Day show at the same facility on the same dates, allowing AQHA exhibitors to show at two single judged shows the same weekend.

While most incentive programs require that a stallion owner must nominate their horse in order for its offspring to be eligible, MCIC does not. While there are incentives for foals of nominated stallions, a horse’s breeding does not affect their MCIC eligibility. Eligibility requirements include:

🔹 The horse must have been born or bred by an individual that resides in a Midwest state

🔹 The exhibitor and current owner must live in a Midwest state

🔹 The horse must be registered Pinto (regular or solid)

The first deadline for designation has passed, but any eligible horse may still be enrolled through August 25, 2023.

For full eligibility requirements, as well as entry information, visit: https://iowapinto.com/?page_id=2363