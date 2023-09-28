Condolences on the Passing of A Masked Asset

We are sad to share the loss of the great APHA stallion A Masked Asset, who was truly part of the family at McFarland Farms. Dash was unshown due to injury but his influence was certainly felt in the offspring he sired. Horses with easy dispositions and the natural talent to hold themselves together to be great non pro and youth horses. He was also a homozygous and helped to keep the show pen a little more colorful.

Reserve Champion Get of Sire – A Masked Asset’s Offspring

A Masked Asset sired multiple top five and top ten earners at the APHA World and APHA Congress shows. He was an APHA Congress Champion sire and reserve champion APHA Congress Get of Sire.



His foals earned PtHA Reserve World Championships, multiple PtHA World top 10’s, multiple APHA ROMs and numerous circuit championships, state high points and futurist championships.



A Masked Asset was so loved by his owner Linda McFarland who shared “He was a great horse, we flew under the radar and we liked it like that. He had nothing to prove to anyone.” Linda continued, “I knew this day was coming, but I thought we had more time. Our hearts are broken. Rest in peace Dash.”



All of us at Show Horse Today share our condolences with those that loved A Masked Asset. He truly left a legacy of “priceless people horses.”