21st Annual Audrey Grace Charity Auction Underway!

The 21st Annual Audrey Grace Charity Auction is underway with an incredible line up of 44 top Pleasure and Hunt Seat Stallions and 62 awesome items ranging from horse items to high end skin care products to ad packages and everything in between.



The online Auction will run Monday, December 5th through 5:00 pm EASTERN time Sunday, December 11th.

For the past twenty one years, the Backes Family has organized this annual Audrey Grace Auction to help benefit New Horizons and the Audrey Grace House. This effort was started to memorialize their daughter, Audrey Grace, and to help give hope and help to children who need a little extra care and compassion.

Each year, the auction raises more than $40,000, every penny of which going DIRECTLY to the Audrey Grace House. “Our daughter’s memory will be long lived helping children in hard times find nurturing and therapeutic care, in the home named after her. Please know it takes a team effort to accomplish this. Not one donor or bidder, but a family of caring individuals coming together for a common goal – putting children first!!” said Jane Backes.

PleasureHorse.com would like to thank all donors, bidders and everyone else involved in this very worthy cause. We ask you to once again participate in making this year’s Audrey Grace Auction a success!

