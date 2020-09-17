Win this Fall with Rusty Brown Jewelry’s Heart & Sole Sweepstakes

This fall Rusty Brown Jewelry is offering Show Horse Today readers an opportunity to honor both your heart horse and your farrier with the Heart & Sole Sweepstakes. By entering you will be entered to win one of the incredible Rusty Brown pendants and a feature story in Show Horse Today.

Heart

From September 15-29 You can enter the heart portion of the Heart & Sole sweepstakes. Share a photo and short write up about your heart horse on the Rusty Brown Heart Sweepstakes Facebook Post or email to heartandsole@pleasurehorse.com to be entered to win the stunning Rusty Brown Nail Heart necklace in sterling silver, plus a feature story on your heart horse to be published in the November issue of Show Horse Today.

Sole

From September 30-October 14 enter the Sole portion of the contest by sharing your horse’s shoe type and a thank you to your farrier on the Rusty Brown Sole Sweepstakes Facebook Post or email your entry to heartandsole@pleasurehorse.com. You will be entered to win a necklace featuring the shoe or hoof print that most closely resembles your horse from the Rusty brown Collection. Additionally, your farrier will be honored in an article in the November Gratitude Issue if Show Horse Today.

In both sweepstakes the entries will be placed in an album on Facebook where the winner will be determined by votes in the way of likes or comments on the photo and/or story. Voting will take place for one week following the close of the entry period for each sweepstakes.