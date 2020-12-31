Friday, January 1, 2021
Goodbye 2020 – Top 10 Stories of 2020

There is no denying 2020 has been a year to remember. Beyond the cancellations and disappointments we saw a spirit of community take over and the determination of our industry to evolve and survive, even in trying times.

Our fans spent more time at home and online and we saw record numbers of traffic on our sites and magazine as the digital world became a place for entertainment, community, learning and sanity salvation.

These were the top 10 stories of 2020 on ShowHorseToday.com

10.

Stars Finally Align as Kathy Tobin purchases VS Code Blue

9.

Bored, Worried, Stressed? Try Learning from Home.

8.

Legendary Horsewoman Susan Scott Mourned After Fatal Accident

7.

COVID-19 Equine Industry News

6.

Trail Schooling Survival Guide

5.

Don’t Feed the Trolls

4.

KM Suddenly So Easy sold to Kristen Galyean’s 3G Partnership

3.

A Lil’ Bit of Good News

2.

The Compton Cowgirl

1.

Adios, our Friend. North Farm’s Burrito Passes.

Thank you for spending 2020 with us. We look forward to bringing you a lot more good news in 2021 and we remain committed to helping our industry with education, entertainment, business and community.

Happy New Year, Cheers!

