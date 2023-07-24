AQHA adds $600,000 Additional Purse to World Championship Show

Courtesy AQHA

The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to announce that the AQHA Executive Committee approved enhancing the 2023 AQHA World Championship Show with a minimum increase of $600,000 in payouts, prizes and exhibitor appreciation. In an effort to improve the show, which also includes the Adequan® Select World Championship Show and encourages growth focusing on AQHA members, the Association has implemented changes to the 2023 show.

The added money will reflect a 20% increase from previous years. Exhibitors at the 2022 AQHA World Championship Show participated in a town hall discussion, with one of the requests being to increase class payouts. The addition of $600,000 for payouts, prizes and exhibitor recognition is a step in the right direction to meet the requests of AQHA exhibitors competing at AQHA World Championship events.

The 2023 AQHA World Show is slated for October 26 – November 16 in Oklahoma City. The national qualifying period began August 1, 2022, and ends July 31, 2023.

For more information about the AQHA World and Adequan® Select World, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow .

About the Show

The AQHA World, Adequan® Select World and Adequan® Level 2 Championships are the premier events in the equine industry for amateur, Select amateur and open exhibitors. The show includes Level 3 and Adequan® Level 2 classes. The shows feature exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. For more information, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow .