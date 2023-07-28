Vegas Baby!

AQHA Level 1 West Championships and Pinnacle Circuit Move to Vegas

The Nutrena AQHA Level 1 West Championships and Pinnacle Circuit Move to Vegas

The Nutrena AQHA Level 1 Championships will return in May 2024. Arizona Quarter Horse Association is thrilled to once again be partnering with AQHA to produce The Nutrena AQHA Level 1 West in conjunction with The Pinnacle Circuit. The two shows will run back to back at the spectacular South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. While the Level 1 Championships provide a platform for up-and-coming riders, the Pinnacle Circuit offers a rewarding and competitive experience for participants of all skill levels. There will be something for everyone to enjoy at this premier two show event.

The Pinnacle Circuit will offer a full slate of classes for all levels May 11 – 14. The Nutrena AQHA Level 1 West Championship will kick off on May 14 and run through the 18th. With the Pinnacle Circuit preceding the Championships, class conflicts will be eliminated. Open blocks of trail are scheduled on the one day of overlap. The schedule allows L1 exhibitors to have additional opportunities to show their horses as they can use the Pinnacle as a warm up to their run for the trophies. And the payoff for all that hard work? Championship awards presentations will be a grand celebration when showcased colisseum style, center arena in Vegas.

“We’ve gotten an incredibly enthusiastic response to this change,” says Doug Huls, CEO of AzQHA and producer of both shows. “People love that South Point is completely climate controlled, including the stalling areas. The amenities of the Equestrian Center and the hotel in general are wonderful.” Huls and AQHA worked hard to balance the needs of exhibitors at all levels. “We want to make sure the Open and higher level non pros have a great experience and can streamline their time at the Pinnacle. Yet all of us in the industry want to support and encourage the newer members to our community. These changes will facilitate both of these goals.”

The Level 1 Championships are intended for exhibitors to learn and grow in the show arena while sharpening their horsemanship skills. They feature walk-trot, Rookie and Level 1 classes. Attendees can look forward to a range of exciting activities and events, including free Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics taught by AQHA Professional Horsemen, an extensive vendor hall, and plenty of time for social gatherings in the town that loves to have fun. South Point Hotel and Casino will offer special exhibitor rates for exhibitors and their guests.

For more information, visit www.aqha.com/level1championships. and pinnaclecircuit.com