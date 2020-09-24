A Cool Partnership – LL Cool Bay

Aaron and Courtney Moses partner with Kim Dean to Purchase World Champion AQHA Sire LL Cool Bay

You may not instantly recognize his name, but you will certainly recognize the sire power and royal bloodlines that LL Cool Bay possesses.

LL Cool Bay is a 2005 stallion sired by A Good Machine and out of the incredible show mare Zippo Erin who herself was a reserve World Champion. Cool Bay was shown by Cleve Wells to a top ten at the Congress Masters.

He has made his mark as a sire of winning pleasure horses. Cool Poco Dot is one of the many notable champions sired by LL Cool Bay. She is a Reserve AQHA World Champion, AQHA L2 World Champion and Congress Champion. Two Legit to Quit is another star by Cool Bay that came from Gil Galyean’s program went on to be a reserve Congress Champion in the pleasure and Cranes Unseen Machine was the AQHA High Point Level 1 Open Senior Western Pleasure Horse.

Cool Poco Dot with Brody Galyean

There is no doubt that LL Cool Bay sires winners. Pair those foals with the leading pleasure trainer and a brilliant marketing team and we can be sure that LL Cool Bay will the name on everyone’s lips in the near future.

Courtney Moses recently showed IsThatCoolWithYou to a NSBA Reserve World Championship and a NSBA BCF Championship and Aaron showed the stunning gelding to win the 2YO Open NSBA World Championship. “I have dreamed of having a horse like this for a long long time” exclaimed Courtney about the two year-old affectionately known as Kool Aid.

Courtney Moses with her NSBA World Champion dream horse IsThatCoolWithYou aka Kool Aid.

Aaron got to know the LL Cool Bay babies throughout his career. Their talent and minds have left an impression on both he and Courtney.

The opportunity to purchase the stallion from Crane Quarter Horses was simply meant to be for this partnership. Aaron and Courtney with Kim Dean is a stallion management dream combination.

Kim Dean has long been a fan of the stallion. She owned his sire A Good Machine who is well known in the industry for siring many of today’s champion stallions. “Cool Bay happens to be my all-time favorite son. He sires pretty, slow legged, deep hocked, cool minded, talented babies.” shared Dean.

LL Cool Bay

“We will be offering some fantastic breeding deals over the next few months and are looking forward to breeding some great mares this upcoming breeding season” shared Kim Dean.

LL Cool Bay will stand under Breeding Manager Kimberly Howard at Manion Ranch in Pilot Point, TX.

Congratulations to all involved in with this “cool” stallion and his remarkable team.