Audrey Grace Auction Gears up for a Great 2020

The official auction donation request letters for the 19th Annual AUDREY GRACE AUCTION will go out Monday October 12th.

“The team at Show Horse Today are so happy to AGAIN host the 2020 Audrey Grace Auction! The online Auction will run Monday, December 7th through 5:00 pm EASTERN time Sunday, December 13th on ShowHorseToday.com” exclaimed Robyn Duplisea.

For the past eighteen years, the Backes Family has organized this annual Audrey Grace Auction to help benefit New Horizons and the Audrey Grace House. This effort was started to memorialize their daughter, Audrey Grace, and to help give hope and help to children who need a little extra care and compassion.

Each year, the auction raises more than $40,000, every penny of which going DIRECTLY to the Audrey Grace House. “Our daughter’s memory will be long lived helping children in hard times find nurturing and therapeutic care, in the home named after her. Please know it takes a team effort to accomplish this. Not one donor or bidder, but a family of caring individuals coming together for a common goal – putting children first!!” said Jane Backes..

Unfortunately child abuse does not go away. The need for this auction (and all fund raising events for child abuse) will be ongoing.

This year the Audrey Grace auction will again run on an online auction platform hosted by Show Horse Today rather than the forum to allow bidders easier access, proxy bidding and a more simple bidding process. All items will be displayed in the online catalog on the site as they are donated and all stallions will be showcased in the December issue of Show Horse Today.

“We know that this has been a tough year for all of us” said Duplisea. “Sadly the stress and uncertainty of these times has exasperated the issues that many children face. We thank you in advance for your support as donors, bidders, buyers and promoters of this very special charity fundraiser”

Please help us have another outstanding auction with the leading stallion’s stud services and great horse related auction items to bid on.

If you would like to donate to the 2020 auction please contact Jane Backes HERE.