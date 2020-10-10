Saturday, October 10, 2020
2020 Congress Yearling Preview

Yearling Stakes Sale Session Bid from October 13- 17th

Bidding Opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Saturday, OCTOBER 17, 2020. Bidding starts Closing at 12:00 noon ET
Bid Closing is STAGGERED – Closing 3 minutes apart.

2019 Western Pleasure Sale Graduates will ride for a $97,750 Purse (est) in 2021

2019 Hunter Under Saddle Sale Graduates will ride for a $18,250 Purse (est) in 2021

View the full details for each yearling including videos by clicking on the horse’s image.

