Black Creek Crossing has been breeding champion AQHA and APHA horses since 2001 when Lori Watkins bred her great mare Investment Royalty to Dynamic In The Dark. That very first colt went on to win the Congress.

Black Creek Crossing is well known for owning and standing exceptional stallions Pure Dynamic, Vested Pine and The Good Ranger. Though Black Creek Crossing no longer stands any stallions they continue to breed their great mares to the industry’s leading stallions producing champions each and every year.

Currently their pastures hold yearlings by Nite Moves, Lazy Luvah and Pure Dynamic with this year’s foal crop including two colts by Makin Me Willy Wild and a filly by The Wow Factor.

The broodmares at Black Creek Crossing carry the blood of the great stallions The Good Ranger, Vested Pine, Dynamic Deluxe and Hesa Hustlin Sonny and more. Dreamin A Lil Dream, a 2013 bay roan AQHA/ARHA mare continues her dam Investment Royalty’s legacy at Black Creek Crossing.