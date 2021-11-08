Mechanic Laid to Rest

We wish to share our condolences on the passing of AQHA Stallion, Mechanic. The 2010 stallion by A Good Machine out of Zippin Thru Town first made his mark in 2012 winning a reserve Congress Championship with Holt Pope in the Limited Non Pro Two Year Old Western Pleasure. As a three year old he dominated the open pleasure futurities and Junior Pleasure. After being purchased by Sandra Morgan, As a four year old he added the HUS events to his repertoire and a Congress Championship in Green HUS to his impressive and versatile record. He also continually impressed with wins in the Performance Halter Stallions.

Mechanic and owner Sandra Morgan

As a sire, Mechanic was equally impressive siring, the AQHA World Show All Around Amateur and Congress all Around Amateur (HP The Rusty Fox) NSBA World Champions, BCF Champions Multiple Congress Champions, Palomino World Champions, APHA Res. World Champion and a European Champion.

Sadly, today it was announced on social media that Mechanic had passed.

“We are very sad to share the news that the legendary sire, Mechanic, was laid to rest on October 15th, surrounded by love. This young stallion’s mark will forever be memorialized within our industry for decades to come. A phenomenal show horse that went on to be a truly incredible sire, Mechanic stamped his offspring with abilities in the Hunter Under Saddle, All Around, and Western Pleasure arenas.”

Mechanic with Stephen Stevens

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to stallion owner, Sandra Morgan, Stephen Stephens, and all the incredible fans and supporters of Mechanic. His legacy will certainly live on through his talented group of offspring.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sandra, Stephen and Mechanic’s entire Pit Crew. He was an incredible horse and an asset to our industry.