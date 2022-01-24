Gallop in for a Good Cause

2021 High Seller VS Code Red

The Gallop Auction kicks off its 39th Annual year on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at noon – PST. Free admission to the public at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino Family Pavilion in Airway Heights, WA and pre bidding and phone in bids will be accepted for all stallion services.

The event blends the complementary beauty of horses and children into one uniquely choreographed day. Gallop benefits 100% the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest in helping families in crisis who are traveling to be near their child in a hospital receiving medical care.

2021 Reserve High Seller Lazy Loper

In the lineup are some of the finest equine stallions in the world! There are 46 stallion services being offered including: Batt Man, Blazing Hot, Caribbean Touchdown, Cat Ichi, Cats Merada, Catty Hawk, CD Diamond, Certainly A Vision, DGS Replicated, DGS TheEntertainer, DGS Vintage, Easy On The Eyez, Got Em Talkin, Hay Goodlookn, HF Mobster, Lazy Loper, Metallic Cattack, Metallic Malice, Ment To Be, Mightty Mouse, Mr Zippos Good Bar, No Doubt Im Lazy, Rap Cat, Sail On Sailor, SJR Diamond Mist, Smart Boons, Surely A Pepto, Travelin Jonez, Vigilanti, Vitalyzed, How Bout This Cowboy, Hubba Hubba Huntin, I Am The Party, Its A Southern Thing, Kissin The Girls, VS Code Red ,VS Flatline, VS Goodall In Blue, VS Goodride, Whizkey N Diamonds, Cool Addiction (APHA), Invite The Artist (APHA), Lopin Lazy (APHA), Orginial Cowboy (APHA) and Spooks Gotta Gun (APHA)

Hay Goodlookn

Many stallions in the lineup are Leading Sires of their Registry, multiple World, Reserve World, National, and Congress Champions. Many that are producing World & Reserve World Champions. You need not be present to take part in the bidding! Live streaming from the event to the internet will be available through a toll-free number on the Gallop Website. Anyone can bid from their computers & phones regardless of where they are located nationally or internationally.

For those spectators attending…the many artful touches for which the auction is famous will create the gala atmosphere that signifies the Gallop Event. There will be an ‘Opening Ceremony’ of Entertainment; Silent Auction tables filled with donated items for those attending the event, and several ‘non-service’ packaged items. Those included: A two-night, three-day all-inclusive Five-Star Resort vacation at The Resort at Paws Up in Montana (rated third in the world for five-star resorts); a one-night, two-day all-inclusive Dude Ranch vacation at K-Diamond-K Guest Ranch located in Republic, WA; a Hells Canyon Wild River Jet Boat Tour for two, from Killgore Adventures; Limited Edition framed art by The Picture Peddler; a weekend getaway package at Northern Quest Resort & Casino with a one-night stay, dining at their five-star restaurant, and a companion message at their spa; and Gallop’s popular ‘Painted Ponies’ package autographed by the artist themselves! If its adventure you’re looking the Gallop event is offering such trips as Churchill Downs VIP Experience, a Private Jockey Club Suite, Race Named in Your Honor, Trophy Presentation, 3-Night Stay for 2; or consider Exploring Key West! Stay at the Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel 3-Night Stay with Airfare for 2; choose a Royal Caribbean Cruise which includes an Ocean View Stateroom 4-Night or 5-Night Bahamas or Caribbean Cruise for (2).

VS Goodride

Check out the website at: Gallopauction.com (or) Gallops Facebook page at Gallop Stallion Services Auction. There will be something for everyone! For more information, contact: Barbara Turner at (509) 990-4167 or email: tttqh@aol.com.