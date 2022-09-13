Congress Super Sale – A Last Chance to Enter

“The last chance to enter ends on September 15th to be included in the catalog for the 56th Annual CONGRESS SUPER SALE. This is a live auction to be held on October 15th at the 2022 All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio,” announces Mike Jennings, with the auction management company, Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Entries are up from last year and include many outstanding horses.”

Entry Forms and more information can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website page for the Congress Super Sale:

A Preview of Sale Horses, including some photos and videos, will be posted on the Congress Supper Sale web page later this week.

The CONGRESS SUPER SALE will have the largest crowd of any horse auction in America. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the largest breed horse show in the World and attracts more than 650,000 people to the Columbus, Ohio area. In addition to the horse show exhibitors, the Congress draws a broadly diverse group of horse enthusiasts that come to SHOP and SPEND MONEY. The Congress Super Sale has proven to be the BEST Show Horse auction in the United States, year after year.

Early entries include Yearling Prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle by the Top Sires in the industry, as well as proven show horses and broodmares

The main features of the CONGRESS SUPER SALE are the CONGRESS SALE STAKES sessions for yearling prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. Yearlings offered in these sessions can be made eligible for the CONGRESS SALE STAKES CLASSES, which feature Open and Non-Pro divisions in both classes for 2-year-olds at the 2023 Congress. Yearling sale graduates from the 2021 Sale that were nominated at the Sale will ride for a TOTAL PURSE $64,500.

The CONGRESS SUPER SALE offers three sessions for breeders and sellers to choose from, including the Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes session, the Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Sale Stakes session and the Super Session for Show Horses, Broodmares & Other Prospects. Outstanding horses have already been consigned. Prospective buyers will soon be able to see a preview of the sale horses online.

Follow the Congress Super Sale on Facebook to see information on current entries.

The auction management firm, Professional Horse Services, LLC, is owned by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Round Hill, Virginia, and has more than 40 years of experience managing quality horse auctions including the Congress Super Sale, AQHA World Championship Show Sale, National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Sale and many more.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the Congress Horse Sales contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/