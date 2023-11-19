Ride with Dana Hokana – December 2-3rd

Dana Hokana is hosting a clinic at her ranch in Temecula, California December 2-3rd, 2023 and she has a few riding spots still available.

If you are looking for a unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your horse, an uplifting and affirming learning opportunity, a chance to work with a world class trainer and to enjoy riding in some of the most beautiful scenery in California you must check out this opportunity.



Hokana Performance Horses is located just outside of Temecula, California. The minute you pull up the driveway and are greeted by the stunning prospects and broodmares you know you have entered a special place. The atmosphere is just different at the ranch. Surrounded by some of the most stunning vineyards in the country, you just may see hot air balloons floating overhead or hear music from a concert nearby as you prepare to ride in the beautiful Olympic sized outdoor arena. There is something truly magical in the peace of this place.

Dana Hokana fosters an environment of inclusive learning. Whether your goal is to win at the World Show or gain confidence to add a new event or simply bond more closely with your horse on the trails, this learning opportunity will leave you with an enriched relationship with your horse and a peace and hope for the future.



Dana has a unique ability to read horses and riders and get to the core of communication issues. She knows the horse inside and out, but equally impressive is her actual ability to teach the rider. Some horsemen are great trainers but they struggle to teach, Dana can do both.



In this clinic she will be focusing on:

‧ Finishing your horse in the bridle ‧ Neck reining ‧ Leg control ‧ Body control ‧ Preparing for patterns event, such as: Ranch Riding and Horsemanship ‧ Improving your horses movement for events like: Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle



Dana will tailor your lesson plan to you and your horse and help you develop a game plan to maximize success. If you want to come and learn without your horse, Dana has a few horses available for lease during the clinic.



If you are interested in learning more about the clinic or securing a space connect with Bree Hokana at [email protected]