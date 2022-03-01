Congratulations to 2021 AQHA High Point Award Winners

AQHA announced the 2021 high point earners for both individual classes and the all around awards. congratulations to the winners who earned these prestigious titles.

Markel Insurance Overall All-Around Youth and AQHA All-Around Youth 14-18: Jillian Stopperich of Venetia, Pennsylvania, and One Hot Big Leaguer

AQHA All-Around Youth 13-&-Under: Emma Gore of Croton, Ohio, and KM Genuinely Best

AQHA All-Around Amateur: Ellexxah Maxwell of West Mansfield, Ohio, and Best Cowboy Around

AQHA All-Around Select Amateur: Laina Banks of Schulenburg, Texas, and Strawberri Wine

AQHA All-Around Junior Horse: Strutin To The Blues, owned by Rodger Call of Midway, Utah

AQHA All-Around Senior Horse: Hez Blazin Trouble, owned by Bonnie Sheren of Studio City, California

AQHA Leading Exhibitor: Anthony Montes of Aubrey, Texas

“Earning an AQHA high-point award is evidence of the year-long commitment to excellence in the show pen from both horse and rider,” said Justin Billings, AQHA Chief Show Officer. “To earn an AQHA high-point title is no easy feat and is permanently etched in the AQHA history books. Congratulations to all on this tremendous accomplishment!”

The top year-end high-point award winners along with their horses will be showcased at their respective AQHA world championship show. The awards will be streamed on the live webcast during each show and will also give exhibitors the opportunity to accept their award with their American Quarter Horses on the arena floor as a team!