Multiple AQHA World Champion Cool Assets Passes

The greatest horses leave their hoof prints in our hearts and some also leave their mark in the history books. Cool Assets has left giant hoof prints with his passing just before Christmas.

If you had been showing horses in to 2000’s you knew Nemo. A drop dead gorgeous brown gelding with a big star and snip. His presence in the show arena was big, almost as big as his talent, heart and his personality.

Cool Assets was a 2001 gelding bred by Tim and Barb Delf by Investment Asset x the great mare, Goodbars Glamour Girl.

Rebekah Kazakevicius and Nemo were one of the foremost teams in the show arena. He began his career under the guidance of Beckey Schooler with wins in the 3YO Western Pleasure at the Tom Powers before shifting focus to the HUS as a four year old.

In 2005 Cool Assets was the AQHA World Champion Jr HUS with Sue Ellen Kaven (Vickery) in the irons. He also won Congress Championships that year in the Jr HUS and the 14-18 Youth HUS with Rebekah. Nemo ended the year high point AQHA Open HUS, Jr HUS and Youth HUS horse and NSBA High Point Jr HUS, Maturity HUS and NP Maturity HUS. In 2006 they added multiple NSBA World Championships to their list and a Reserve AQHYA World Championship.

In 2007 the dynamic team added 5 more Congress Championships and the AQHYA World Championship in the HUS and in 2010 the team of Rebekah and Nemo broke the mold by winning the Amateur AQHA World Championship in Western Riding. As great as Cool Assets was in the HUS he was equally spectacular in the Western Riding with both Rebekah and Bruce Vickery.

Multiple AQHA World Champion Cool Assets

Over his career he amassed 1,490 points in hunter under saddle, western riding, western pleasure, horsemanship, trail, showmanship and halter. His LTE exceeded $71,000.

Cool Assets earned: AQHA Performance Champion, Superior Hunter Under Saddle, Superior Trail, Superior Western Riding, Superior Amateur Horsemanship, Superior Amateur Western Riding, Superior Youth Hunter Under Saddle, Superior Youth Western Pleasure, Superior Youth Horsemanship, Open Perf. ROM, Amateur Perf. ROM, Youth Perf. ROM

In 2011 Cool Assets was sold to Emily Cramer who added a Reserve Congress Championship in Amateur Western Riding and the Congress Reserve Amateur All Around Championship plus the Amateur Congress Versatility Championship title and NSBA World Champion to his resume. The team were a winning All Around Team under the guidance of High Point Performance Horses.

In 2014 Emily leased Nemo to Kaylee Mellot who ended the year 5th AQHA High Point Level 3 Youth Western Riding.

In 2020 Cool Assets made his way home to High Point Performance Horses and Rebekah Kazakevicius. He then lived out his last few years at the Kazakevicius’ Ocala family farm in the “barn the Nemo built.”

“While my heart is shattered, we have been blessed to watch this legendary animal lope across the pasture for the last few years” shared Rebekah. “I have written, rewritten, deleted and written again to adequately convey what this horse has brought to my life and so many others. There truly are not enough words. To those who had an influence in this once and a lifetime horses career, thank you for loving him as your own. This horse undoubtably changed my life, and for that I am thankful.”

“My dearest Nemo, I’ll love you forever.”

All of us at Show Horse Today share our condolences on this loss. Cool Assets was an incredible horse to watch over the years and we know how deeply Nemo was loved.