NSBA Announces Hall of Fame Inductees

The National Snaffle Bit Association is pleased to announce its newest inductees into the NSBA Hall of Fame.

Patty Campbell – Individual

Horse trainer, owner and judge Patty Campbell of Whitesboro, Texas has dedicated her life to the promotion of American Quarter Horse and NSBA both inside and outside the arena. Patty joined the NSBA Board of Directors in 2009. Her contributions reflect her passion for the industry and her effort to offer equal opportunity for all. During her time on the board, Patty was instrumental in bringing pattern classes to the NSBA World Championship Show including Showmanship, Horsemanship and Equitation. She also served as the Sponsorship Chairman as well as the Youth Advisor for NSBA. She soon gained her a position on the Executive Committee and eventually served as NSBA President in 2014. While on the Executive Committee, Patty was instrumental in the purchase of the NSBA office building in Illinois and also assisted in the building the Markel Insurance Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale. Patty remains a constant supporter of NSBA and its mission and continues to raise her hand to serve the association.

Cool Assets – Show Horse

An eight-time NSBA world champion gelding, Cool Assets has been named as the inductee into the 2023 Show Horse category of the NSBA Hall of Fame. By Investment Asset and out of Goodbars Glamourgirl (Zippos Mr Good Bar), the 2001 gelding was owned for most of his career by Rebekah Kazakevicius. Cool Assets, known as ‘Nemo’ was most known for his dominance in the Hunter Under Saddle arena being named AQHA world champion in the class twice during his career. He was shown extensively by Rebekah in Youth and Amateur All Around events, including being named AQHA world champion in Amateur Western Riding in 2010. In total, he earned $45,131.73 in NSBA earnings as well as $27,434.92 in AQHA earnings and a total of 1,741.50 points between the two associations. In December 2022, Nemo passed at the home of Dr. Peter and Cindy Kazakevicius, Rebekah’s parents.

Vital Signs Are Good – Breeding Horse

The late AQHA mare Vital Signs Are Good has been named the 2023 inductee in the Breeding Horse category. Foaled in 2000, Vital Signs Are Good was by Zippos Mr Good Bar and was out of Vitalism, and was owned by Joe or Karen Moran. As a show horse, ‘Lucy’ earned multiple AQHA world championships beginning as a Two Year Old in Western Pleasure all the way through her show career to winning the Senior Western Riding most recently in 2013. In total, she amassed $154,735.16 in NSBA earnings and 3,097.5 total AQHA points.



Vital Signs Are Good’s real legacy can be found among her offspring, who have earned more than $500,000 and 5,000 AQHA points. A few of her notable foals include Invest N Vital Signs, VS Flatline, VS Code Red, My Vital Valentine, VS Code Blue, Lei Z Lucy, just to name a few.



The 2023 NSBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in August during the NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity at the NSBA Honors event.



