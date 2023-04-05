Spring Internet Auction Features Numerous Elite Show Horses

Find for Your New Horse for Spring in the April Internet Auction.

“Riders and breeders looking for new horses this Spring will find some nice ones on the April INTERNET Auction catalog. Bidding will open on April 10th and close on April 12th,”

states Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The AprilInternet Auction features Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas, including proven show horses, prospects and broodmares, as well as trail riding horses.”

Lot 101 – HES AL YOURS

The April INTERNET Auction offers sessions for Ranch, Reining, Cutting, and Cow Horses, as well as Barrel Horses • Trail Riding Horses • Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All-Around Horses • Halter Horses.

This is our first auction offering the NEW ELITE SESSION for horses offered with X-rays and a vet report.

ELITE SESSION

Entries include: Lot 101 – HES AL YOURS (AQHA) 2017 gelding by Allocate Your Assets, a 17.1 hand Proven Show Horse with 122 AQHA points in Open, Amateur and Novice Amateur Hunter Under Saddle and hunt Seat Equitation; Lot 102 – AYE BAE BAE (AQHA) 2018 mare by One Time Royalty, has shown in local Reined Cow Horse shows and Ranch Riding, has been roped on, rides outside gathering cows and trail rides; Lot 103 – THE KRYMSUN RYDE (AQHA) 2015 gelding by One Hot Krymsun, shows Western and English that is safe and sweet.

Spring Sessions

Lot 403 – U BETTER BELIEVE IT

Other sessions include proven show horses and well-bred prospects: Lot 402 – EXTREMELYGOODINVITE (AQHA) 2018 gelding by Extremely Hot Chips, 3rd Tom Powers in Open Limited 2-year-old and 7th at NSBA World in 2-year-old Pleasure, shown by select and youth exhibitors; Lot 403 – U BETTER BELIEVE IT (AQHA) 2019 gelding by Good Better Best, NSBA earnings of $9,477.65 and .5 Junior Hunter Under Saddle points. Started over fences; Lot 203 – SEISMIC CAT (ApHC/ABHA/PtHA) 2016 gelding by Cats Starbright, Mutiple Top Ten and Top Five at ApHC Nationals and World Show with points in Boxing, Ranch Riding, Ranch Rail Pleasure, Ranch Reining, Reining and Working Cowhorse; Lot 401 – AJ THESEIRONSRFORMAL (AQHA) 2014 mare by These Irons Are Hot, 16.3 hand broodmare prospect, Open and Amateur ROM with 41 ½ points in Amateur and Select Amateur Hunter Under Saddle and Equitation.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 4,033 horses for more than $24,242,800.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in theApril INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email [email protected] or call 855-272-3905.