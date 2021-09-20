Our Show Horse Today Readers’ Choice Awards Issue is Live and we could not be more excited to share the results with you!

Over 60,000 votes were cast in this year’s contest as you had your say in who deserves recognition for their hard work and excellence in the horse industry.

On the cover we feature our Gold Award Winner for Best Show Halter, Kathys Show Equipment. Celebrating their Sterling 25th Anniversary in 2021!

We have an inspiring story about commitment as a breeder, and the team it takes to bring a horse to greatness in Underestimated. The story of Over BN Lazy’s triumph from sale pen to Reserve World Champion.

We showcase our Bronze Reader’s Choice winner for Best Equine Charity – Reride Quarter Horse Adoption and Dana has a great article on diagnosing and understanding your horse’s weaker side.

Our fashion Pro Wendy talks abut choosing a day shirt and Julia our Grooming Pro has tips foryour tack room. SmartPak discusses using CBD in horses and the implications in the show ring.

We showcase the Gold Readers’ Choice winner for Best Equine Portrait photographer Kirstie Marie Photography in our Why it Matters section.

All this and so much more!!